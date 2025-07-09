CM Revanth seeks Centre’s push for Zaheerabad, Warangal projects

New Delhi/Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has urged Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal to extend central support to take up development of Zaheerabad Industrial Smart City apart from sanctioning funds for the Warangal airport and giving approval to the Hyderabad–Bengaluru Defence Corridor.

During their meeting in Delhi on Tuesday, the Chief Minister exhorted Goyal to immediately release Rs.596.61 crore for the Zaheerabad Industrial Smart City project that has been approved by the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT). Goyal was specifically urged to provide financial assistance to develop infrastructure, including water supply, power supply network and other facilities that are integral to the smart city project.

Stressing on the importance of the Hyderabad–Warangal Corridor. Reddy also sought immediate sanction of funds to ensure a speedy completion of the Warangal airport. The Chief Minister also stated that the feasibility study of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada Industrial Corridor was under progress.

As the state government has already set up a dedicated defence and aerospace park with state-of-the-art infrastructure in Adibatla, the Chief Minister appealed to the union minister to give his nod for the Hyderabad-Bangalore Industrial Corridor as an Aero-Defence corridor. He also spoke about the state government’s proposal for developing 100 plug-and-play industrial parks that are ready for investments. He sought the Centre’s approval for the new industrial development project.

In a separate meeting with Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers JB Nadda, Revanth Reddy to his notice that only 3.07 lakh metric tonnes of urea was supplied between April and June as against the state’s requirement of five lakh metric tonnes during the Kharif season. Given that farming activity has been in full swing and projects receiving abundant inflows, Revanth Reddy appealed to Nadda to ensure that there would be no disruption in the supply of urea during the season. The Chief Minister urged Nadda to enhance the quota of domestically produced urea for Telangana and increase the number of rakes for urea supply as the railways was reluctant to consider the demand for more rakes.