CM Revanth to leave on 2-day visit to Delhi today; to meet Union Ministers

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be in Delhi on a two-day visit commencing from Thursday. Besides meeting the Congress party’s high command, the CM is likely to meet Union Ministers to discuss key issues. He will also be holding a meeting with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair on the first day of his visit.

According to sources, one of the primary agenda of CM’s Delhi tour is to address concerns regarding the Banakacharla project. He along with an MP delegation is expected to meet Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil to discuss the state’s objections and concerns surrounding the project. This meeting gains significance as the AP government is going ahead with the construction of the Banakacharla project, raising apprehensions in Telangana over potential water sharing issues. To strengthen the state’s case, Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy is likely to deliver a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the implications of the Banakacharla Project, outlining its impact on Telangana’s water resources.

During his Delhi visit, Revanth Reddy is also expected to meet former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, who is currently in Delhi.

The meeting will focus on potential foreign investments and collaborative development initiatives in Telangana. During the meeting with AICC leaders, the CM is likely to discuss the filling of party posts and nominated posts, besides discussion on finalisation of planned public meetings in the State.