CM Revanth to students: Don’t fall into political trap; keep eyes on the prize

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy urged Osmania University students to stay away from political traps and concentrate on their education to build strong careers. He said students must cultivate leadership qualities and evolve into responsible leaders capable of steering the state’s future.

Participating in a programme in the Osmania University on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that he was fulfilling the promise of allocation of Rs 1000 crore for the infrastructure development of the Osmania University and promoted it as the world's premier institution.

In a scathing attack on the previous BRS government, Revanth Reddy said that the university was deliberately neglected for the last 10 years. The BRS leaders built farm houses in hundreds of acres of land. Not a single Dalit family was given three acres of land in the last government, the CM charged.

The CM also took a swipe at the BRS leaders for making comments on his education. He studied in a government school. He does not possess skills in foreign languages but understands the plight of the poorer sections. Expertise in the English language does not mean possessing knowledge. English is only a communication tool.

"We are providing freedom, social justice and equal opportunities in the people's government. The government's intention is to provide assistance to the poor and helpless, the CM said affirming that he will rescue Telangana from the evil forces.

Reacting to a challenge by a BRS leader to come to Arts College, the CM said that he did not own farm houses and looted public money like the opposition leaders. "I am standing before you as CM with the blessings of the weaker sections. My aspiration is to deliver good governance, which will be remembered forever in history.”

The Chief Minister also addressed the opposition’s questions about his government’s performance over the past two years. He said the government had declared poet Andsri’s song as the state’s official anthem, installed the Telangana Talli statue, implemented SC categorisation, carried out the caste census, and and compelled the Centre to undertake it as well. The Chief Minister instructed the authorities that there should be no political obligation in the selection process. No one has the right to spoil the future of children. Since the Osmania University is the heart of Telangana, the appointment should be done in a transparent manner to shape the future of students in a better way.