CM Revanth to take part in PAC meet today
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be taking part in the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) and Advisory Committee meetings. These will be chaired by PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, in presence of AICC state in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan on Tuesday.
The PCC on Monday decided to hold a series of key meetings to chalk out strategies to face Opposition parties in the State, besides plan of action in the event of Local body polls. The meetings will also focus on strengthening the party, particularly in wake of group politics within the party in different Assembly constituencies. A separate meeting will also be conducted by Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) chairman, which will be attended by AICC state incharge.
These meetings will be attended by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC State Secretary Vishwanathan, Ministers and DCC Presidents.