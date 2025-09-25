CM, State Cong leaders take part in CWC meeting in Patna

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, CWC member and Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha and PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud attended the Extended CWC meeting in Patna.

Addressing the meeting, PCC president said that the party has achieved a moral victory through the ‘vote chori’ movement. “People now believe that BJP won for the third time only through vote theft. The Congress graph has increased greatly among the people due to vote chori and BCs quota movements,” he said.

Following the revelations made by Rahul Gandhi against the Election Commission and BJP with evidence, foundations of ruling BJP have shaken. “People believe that BJP won for the third time through illegal means. In the people’s struggle, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party have achieved a moral victory over the BJP,” he emphasised. The PCC president said that Telangana has become a model for the country in the fight for BCs. The campaigns undertaken by Rahul Gandhi have received a wonderful response from the people. Mahesh Goud said that after the Congress party came to power, the Congress party besides several welfare measures also made all out efforts for implementation of BC reservations in Telangana. “The state government has made all the efforts to provide 42 percent reservation to BCs in education, employment and political departments. Telangana has become a role model for the country in terms of BC reservations. The path shown by Rahul Gandhi is the result of the efforts of CM Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and cabinet, who have taken forward the implementation stage. The struggle and efforts of Rahul Gandhi for social justice are getting full support from the majority of the people,” he affirmed.