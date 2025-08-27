CM to brainstorm with experts on making TG a sports hub

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will hold a crucial meeting to prepare an action plan to promote Telangana as a hub for sports events including Olympics on August 28 in the city.

The meeting which is being attended by Telangana Sports Hub Board of Governors will also discuss the implementation of the Telangana Sports Policy, 2025 including sporting excellence, ecosystem development, infrastructure and career pathways.

The Board is led by Upasana Konidela – Co-Chairperson Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, Kaviya Maran, Vita Dani and C. Sashidhar will attend the meeting. Sportspersons Abhinav Bindra, Pullela Gopichand, Baichung Bhutia, Ravikanth Reddy and Kapil Dev were also invited to the meeting. The main agenda is Hyderabad’s bid for the 2036 Olympics: venue readiness, legacy infra, public-private partnerships, mobility planning, building on Hyderabad’s track record: National Games 2002, Afro-Asian Games 2003, Military World Games 2007.

The meeting will also discuss making Telangana a hub for sports manufacturing, tech & analytics, fan engagement, facility management and Sports, integrating events with lakes, trails, heritage & adventure tourism.