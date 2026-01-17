CM urges Army to fast-track land, Sainik School issues

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has requested Army officials to appoint special officers to resolve pending issues, particularly those related to land allotment and the sanctioning of Sainik Schools, through consultations.

The Chief Minister held a ‘Civil Military Liaison Conference’, attended by Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, Major General Ajay Mishra (General Officer Commanding, Telangana Andhra Sub Area), DGP Shivadhar Reddy, and other senior officials from the state government and the Army. The CM and Army officials discussed defence land allotment to Telangana for development project works and pending administrative issues between Telangana Government and the Indian Army.

During the meeting, the CM brought to the attention of several issues, including the pending establishment of Sainik School and other issues. CM Revanth Reddy pointed out that at least two to four Sainik schools have been sanctioned to other states and the Telangana State has got a raw deal in the last 10 years. The Chief Minister urged the Army officials to sanction Sainik School and also shift the Southern Command Centre headquarters to Hyderabad.

Stating that the state government is ready to extend all kinds of cooperation to the Army to strengthen national security, the CM said the government already allocated 3,000 acres to establish a low frequency Navy radar station in Vikarabad.

Furthermore , the Chief Minister stressed that the pending issues should be resolved through continuous deliberations and requested to appoint special officers.