CM urges partymen to gear up for Jubilee Hills bypolls

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asked party leaders to gear up for Jubilee Hills by elections.

During the PCC’s extended executive meeting, the Chief Minister predicted major political changes ahead, including delimitation, women’s reservation, and possible simultaneous polls across the country.

He called on party workers to go to the grassroots, ensure effective implementation of welfare schemes, and work in unison to bring Congress back to power in the state for a second consecutive term.

“The Congress will remain in power in Telangana for the next ten years. The 2029 elections should be a platform for new leadership. Those aspiring to lead must begin working from now,” he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted the Congress government’s achievements and laid out a vision for the party’s future in the state and beyond.

Revanth Reddy said that under the Congress government’s leadership, Telangana succeeded in pressuring the Centre to include caste enumeration in the national census, marking a significant step towards social justice. “We have achieved notable progress in education, employment, and job creation. During my tenure as PCC chief, 45 lakh people became active members of the Congress party,” Revanth said.