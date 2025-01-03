Co-op societies should increase farmers’ credit: ADC

Mancherial: District Additional Collector Sabavat Motilal said that coop-erative societies should increase the credit of farmers and be-come financially prosperous and provide special services to farmers.

The additional Collector held a review meeting with officials and representatives of cooperative societies, mandal agricul-tural officers, bank managers and supervisors, on the issue of reorganisation of primary agricultural support societies at the Collectorate in Naspur on Thursday.

Speaking on the occa-sion, he said that while submitting proposals in the district, keeping in mind the needs of farmers, the financial strength of cooperative societies, business transactions, details of society staff and geographical issues should be kept in mind and the reorganisation should be done in a way that is beneficial to the farmers.

He added that the reorganisation of farmer coop-erative societies should be done on the basis of newly formed revenue mandals based on the needs of rural farmers. He said that the reorganisation of cooperative societies should be beneficial to farmers.