Cold Wave Intensifies in Telangana: Patancheru Records 9.2°C

Telangana is experiencing an intense cold wave, with temperatures dipping significantly across various regions. Patancheru recorded the lowest temperature of 9.2°C, marking one of the coldest nights of the season.

Other areas in the state also reported a sharp drop in mercury levels. Rajendranagar registered 10.5°C, Medak recorded 10.6°C, and Ramagundam saw a minimum temperature of 12.3°C. These temperatures are well below the normal range for this time of the year.

Khammam, however, recorded the highest minimum temperature in the state, standing at 18°C, which is comparatively warmer but still reflects the overall chilly conditions prevailing in Telangana.

The cold wave is attributed to weather systems bringing dry and cold winds to the region, prompting residents to brace for colder nights ahead. Meteorologists predict that the low temperatures may persist for a few more days, urging people to take necessary precautions to stay warm.