Cold Wave Sweeps Telugu States, Temperatures Drop Significantly

Hyderabad: A cold wave has gripped the Telugu states, with temperatures plunging to their lowest this season. In many areas, the mercury has dropped to around 15 degrees Celsius, with Adilabad recording the lowest temperature at 9.7 degrees Celsius.

The cold conditions have intensified, particularly in agency areas, where dense fog has added to the chill, affecting visibility and daily activities. Residents in these regions are experiencing biting cold during early mornings and late evenings, prompting the use of warm clothing and heating appliances.

The meteorological department attributes the temperature drop to cold winds from northern India and predicts similar weather patterns to persist over the next few days. Authorities have advised people to take necessary precautions, especially vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly.

Farmers in rural areas are keeping a close watch on their crops as the drop in temperature could impact agricultural activities. Meanwhile, urban areas are also experiencing a noticeable chill, with people adjusting their routines to cope with the colder mornings. The cold wave serves as a reminder of the seasonal transition, marking the onset of winter in the Telugu states.