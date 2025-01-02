Collector Badavath Santosh Emphasizes Comprehensive Development in 2025

NagarKurnool: Nagarkurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh extended New Year greetings to the people of Nagarkurnool, expressing hopes for a year of prosperity and progress. During a gathering at the Collectorate office on Thursday, various department officials and journalists met the Collector to convey their wishes and present floral bouquets.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector emphasized the need for collective efforts to implement government welfare schemes effectively, ensuring they reach all eligible beneficiaries. He urged the youth to pursue a path of integrity and advised parents to focus on their children’s future. Additionally, he expressed a desire for students in the 10th grade and intermediate levels to achieve outstanding results this year.

Officials, including Additional Collector K. Seetharamarao, Ram Lal, Swarajyalakshmi, Khaja Afsar Ali, and others, participated in the event and conveyed their wishes to the Collector. Several staff members, superintendents, tahsildars, and department personnel also joined the celebration.

Collector Badavath Santosh called on all district officials to work cohesively to drive comprehensive development in the region. He urged them to visit field-level areas to ensure the seamless implementation of welfare programs and make 2025 a remarkable year for the district.