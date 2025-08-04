Collector cracking down on corrupt officials

Wanaparthy: District Collector Adarsh Surabhi is gaining strong control over administration; he is making significant efforts to place the district at the forefront of governance at the State level. By constantly monitoring government programmes and ensuring the implementation of directives issued by the government, he is working tirelessly to make the initiatives successful.

Having completed one year as the Collector, Surabhi has taken strict action against certain officials who failed to follow higher authority directives or were negligent in their duties and involved in irregularities. He has not hesitated to issue suspensions and warnings multiple times. Although known for his friendly nature towards others, Surabhi takes a firm stance against negligence and corruption. According to reports, he has suspended nine officials so far without hesitation.

Previously, he issued suspension orders to a district officer in the BC Welfare department who had faced repeated allegations. In another instance, he suspended an officer based on allegations that the hostel warden was responsible for a student’s death at the Gopalpet BC hostel.

By consistently monitoring ongoing issues in the district and keeping officials alert, he is striving to ensure success of the programmes at the State level. On the other hand, for those who act negligently or contrary to administrative expectations, he continues to issue notices to bring them back on track.

Recently, acting on recommendations from State authorities, he suspended seven officials who had violated recruitment rules, ignored higher authority orders, and failed to cooperate. Among them were the principal of a minority residential school who did not follow instructions and six panchayat secretaries who were negligent in their duties.

This crackdown has reportedly instilled fear among corrupt officials. The public hopes his strict actions against those who neglect duties or engage in corruption will eventually transform Wanaparthy into a corruption-free district.