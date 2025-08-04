Collector Emphasizes Swift Redressal of Public Grievances; Felicitated for Excellence in Governance

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santhosh has directed officials to give top priority to the grievances received through the Prajavani program and resolve them promptly.

On Monday, a total of 43 grievances were received during the Prajavani session held at the Integrated District Offices Complex meeting hall. Complainants from various parts of the district submitted their petitions and explained their concerns directly to the District Collector B.M. Santhosh, along with Additional Collectors Lakshminarayana and Narsing Rao.

The Collector instructed officials to ensure that no petitions remain pending and to review and address each case without delay.

Following the grievance session, the District Collector B.M. Santhosh was felicitated by district officials in recognition of receiving an award from the Governor Vishnu Dev Varma at Raj Bhavan on Saturday. The award was presented for the Collector's exceptional performance in six key indicators as part of the "Aspirational Districts Program" undertaken by NITI Aayog to improve underdeveloped districts.

Officials from various departments participated in the program.