Collector inspects EVM strongroom

Nagarkurnool: District Collector Badavath Santosh inspected the EVM strongroom here on Friday.

The seal of the EVM strongroom was broken in the presence of representatives from recogniSed political parties.

During the inspection, the Collector thoroughly examined the rooms where EVMs, Ballot Units, Control Units, and other election-related materials are stored. He also reviewed the functionality of CCTV cameras and other surveillance mechanisms in place at the facility.

The Collector emphasized the need to take special precautions regarding the security of EVMs and instructed officials to ensure all protocols are strictly followed.

