Live
- Eye donation highest form of charity: Dr Samaram
- Aishwarya wins national silver in trampoline
- Poster campaign for IYQ launched
- Nutrition awareness programme organised
- No shortage of urea: Collector
- VMC lauded for environmental sustainability
- Farmers’ association demands end to urea shortage
- Heat & cooling action plan for Bhubaneswar released
- Centre approves 200 more medical seats
- OAS officer held for misusing Rs 4 cr govt funds
Collector inspects ZP High School
Highlights
Nagarkurnool: District Collector Badawat Santosh paid a surprise visit to the Zilla Parishad High School at Sripuram on Wednesday. During the...
Nagarkurnool: District Collector Badawat Santosh paid a surprise visit to the Zilla Parishad High School at Sripuram on Wednesday. During the inspection, he reviewed the school premises and checked the quality of the midday meals being provided to the students.
Next Story