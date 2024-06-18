Live
- Telangana launches programme to upgrade ITIs into advanced technology centres
- Bengal train accident: Six trains run by NFR cancelled, several diverted
- FC Goa sign goalkeeper Lara Sharma on a multi-year deal
- India’s net direct tax collections surge by 21 pc in FY25
- Collector Jitesh V who met District Chief Justice Patil Vasanth
- CM Vijayan demands comprehensive probe into NEET goof-up
- Fwd: Great twist in Gadwal politics If MLA join the Congress
- World Sauntering Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Inspiring Quotes
- Use agriculture drones to save those trapped in floods: District Collector Jitesh V. Patil
- World Sickle Cell Day 2024: Date, Theme, Symptoms, Types, Treatment & More
Just In
Collector Jitesh V who met District Chief Justice Patil Vasanth
Highlights
Principal District and Sessions Judge, Bhadradri Kothagudem Patil Vasanth was politely received by Collector Jitesh V. in the district court complex...
Principal District and Sessions Judge, Bhadradri Kothagudem Patil Vasanth was politely received by Collector Jitesh V. in the district court complex on Tuesday evening after taking charge as the new collector. Patil together presented the flower bouquet.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS