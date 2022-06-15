Collector Musharraf Ali claims meeting with RGUKT successful, students continue stir

Nirmal: The District Collector Musharraf Ali on Wednesday informed that the issues and demands by the students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) will be solved and added that the meeting with students was successful. He said that 6 demands of 11 will be taken to the notice of the State government to solve the issues at the earliest. On the other hand, the Students stated that the stir will continue till the government resolves all the 11 demands.

It is to mention here that the efforts of the State government to convince the agitating students of RGUKT, popularly known as IIIT Basara, to call off the strike proved futile.

Naveen, one of the students, told The Hans India that five months ago they had given written representations to the government pouring their woes, but they fell on deaf ears.

"We do not have even proper drinking water facility on the campus. Though this was brought to the notice of the authorities many times, no action was taken till date. Now Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy advises us to meet the VC and tell him what our grievances are. She finds that the issues are small but when those basic issues were not addressed though the attention of authorities were drawn, what can we do," he asked. He said the students will continue the protest till the demands are met.

Anil, another student, accuses the authorities of not providing proper infrastructural facilities for the past three years. There is a shortage of teaching staff and there is no Vice-Chancellor. "Apart from this, food being served in the mess is of poor quality. Even insects were found in the food. Hence, we are forced to protest braving rain and sun," he added.

Earlier in the day, District Collector Musharraf Ali Farooqui also rushed to the institution and assured the students that their demands will be fulfilled at the earliest and said that Rs 12 lakh would be released for the purpose. But it will take time, he said. The students outrightly rejected the proposal.

Following this, the Education Minister held a meeting with the officials. Admitting that certain basic problems did exist, she said all of them would be addressed. She asked the students to call of the agitation. The minister said the problems could not be attended in time as the system got derailed due to Covid pandemic. She said the in-charge VC would resolve the issues on priority. A team of ministers will also visit the campus soon, she added.