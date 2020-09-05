Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu directed the officials to Speed up Kalakshetram works

Warangal: The civil works of the Rs 50 crore Kaloji Kalakshetram, a multi-purpose cultural centre, should be completed by October-end, Warangal Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu directed the officials. The Collector, who inspected the site on Friday, told the tourism department officers to speed up the construction to begin other works such as interior and electrification etc.

Later, he inspected Mini Ravindra Bharathi, a multipurpose cultural complex, at Pochamma Maidan. Telangana State Tourism Department Corporation Deputy Executive Engineer (DEE) Ekambaram informed the Collector that the work on the cultural complex was stopped due to lack of funds.

The Collector inspected the progress of Rs 3.85 crore Archaeological Museum works and assured the officials to pursue Tourism and Culture Secretary KS Sreenivasa Raju for the release of funds. The DEE said that they require Rs 50 lakh to complete its construction.

Earlier, the Collector inspected ongoing works of Rythu Vedika, double bedroom houses, and palle prakruthi vanams in Gudur, Kamalapur, Shanigaram, Uppal and Vangapalli villages under Kamalapur mandal. He told the officials to update the construction of Rythu vedikas daily.

Unhappy with the progress of Palle Prakruthi Vanam in Kamalapur, he told the officials to complete works within a week. He said the bills for the constructions would be cleared only after the inspection by quality control engineers. The Collector directed the officials to complete at least 100 double bedroom houses of the 320 by Dasara.

DRDO Srinivas Rao, PR EE Sampath, R&B EE Rajam, MPDO Vijay Kumar and Tahsildhar Varalakshmi Devi were among others present.