Collectors made to pour milk on CM’s portrait: BRS

Hyderabad: BRS leader Palla Rajeshwar Reddy stated on Friday that the government had implemented only 20 per cent of the loan waiver. He added that, when no farmers came forward for pouring the milk, the district collectors were instructed to pour milk on a portrait of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, Rajeshwar Reddy asked why the Chief Minister did not keep his promise of waiving off Rs 2 lakh loan at one go. “When we implemented the Rs 1 lakh loan waiver scheme, the expenditure was Rs 16,000 crore.

How come the expenditure has come down to just Rs 6,000 crore in the Congress government? The government skipped Rythu Bharosa funds and gave them as loan waivers to the farmers,” said Rajeshwar Reddy. The BRS leader urged the CM not to insult farmers by making statements about the government using taxpayers’ money for the loan waiver.

He asserted that former minister T Harish Rao would resign if the 13 assurances within the six guarantees were implemented. He challenged Harish to step down if all promises made until August 15 were fulfilled. He also questioned why Revanth Reddy did not take ‘political sanyas’ after losing the election in Kodangal, despite having made such a challenge.