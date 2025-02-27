Complete Immunization for Every Child is Our Goal— District Immunization Officer Dr. Ravi Kumar Naik

Nagar kurnool: District Immunization Officer Dr. Ravi Kumar Naik emphasized that complete immunization for every child in Nagarkurnool district is mandatory. He stated that newborns must receive BCG, Polio, and Hepatitis B vaccines within 24 hours of birth.

On Thursday, Dr. Ravi Kumar Naik conducted a surprise inspection of tribal primary health centers in Vatvarlapally, Mannanur Mandal, as well as sub-health centers in Domalapenta and Egalapenta. During his visit, he monitored the immunization process at these centers.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ravi Kumar Naik said, “Our goal is to ensure complete immunization for every child. Vaccination must be carried out as per the due list, and details of vaccinated pregnant women and children should be mandatorily recorded in the U-WIN portal.”

He also reviewed attendance registers, medicine stocks, vaccine storage, and OP service records at the primary health centers.

District Vaccine Store Manager Kumar, supervisory staff members Yadagiri and Abdul Saleem, MLHPs, and primary health center medical staff participated in the program.





Delete Edit



