  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Cong, BRS, MIM conspiring together: Bandi

Cong, BRS, MIM conspiring together: Bandi
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: On the GHMC Local Body MLC elections, he alleged that Congress, BRS, and AIMIM are conspiring together: “Congress and BRS are working...

Hyderabad: On the GHMC Local Body MLC elections, he alleged that Congress, BRS, and AIMIM are conspiring together: “Congress and BRS are working together to ensure AIMIM’s candidate wins. These two parties already joined hands at the recent Southern States meeting under the pretext of delimitation. Now they are coordinating for an upcoming public meeting in Hyderabad, deciding who to invite together.

Similarly, in the GHMC Local Body MLC elections, they are united in backing AIMIM’s candidate. BRS has over 70 votes but is not contesting. Congress, too, is refraining from fielding a candidate. Isn’t this clear evidence of their collusion? Telangana society must take note—these parties are trying to hand over Hyderabad and Telangana to AIMIM. BJP is considering contesting these elections. A final decision will be taken after consulting all party leaders under the state president’s leadership.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick