Cong dares BJP for open debate on Centre’s funds to State

Hyderabad: The Congress demanded the BJP release white paper over funds it has given to Telangana.

Countering the allegations made by BJP leaders, MLC Addanki Dayakar dared BJP for debate on Center’s funds to State. Describing MP Eatala Rajender as half BJP and half BRS man, he questioned his role as Finance Minister during the BRS regime and blamed him for the present crisis. Targeting the Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the Congress MLC reminded him about the position within the party while reminding him about the way he carried slippers of Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to State. “Shall we discuss the funds given to Telangana by the central government in the BJP office? What have you given to the state after going around Modi so many times? A white paper should be released on the funds given to the state by the center,” he demanded Bandi.

He wondered how the BRS leaders who had destroyed the economy were questioning the Congress government. “KTR, aren’t you the one who looted the state? People have not forgotten the destruction done by BRS yet. Don’t make shameless statements,” he said to KTR.