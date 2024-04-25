Cong wants to rob inheritance rights of common people: Anurag Thakur

Hyderabad: Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur said that the Congress thinking is dangerous for the wealth and future of the families of the people of India.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, the Union minister attacked the Congress and AIMIM for peddling communal agenda and making use of appeasement policies. Besides, in an obvious reference to Congress leader Sam Pitroda's 'Inheritance Tax', he dubbed it as another way of Congress culture of ‘vasooli’ (looting) of people even after one's death.

The I&B minister said that people of the middle class, businessmen, traders and entrepreneurs work hard for their families. In turn, it creates wealth contributing to the nation’s growth. However, the corrupt vasooli culture of the Congress wants to take away their wealth from getting inherited by their family members after their death. "This poses a threat to your families and the future of their family members," he pointed out.

That apart, the Congress and its alliance want to end the Sanatani tradition, aligning with those forces that claim to build Babri Masjid even after the consecration of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he added.

"It seems both Rahul Gandhi and AIMIM chief Owaisi have got their training in the Aurangazeb's school," he said. Referring to not fielding a Congress candidate against Owaisi in the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency, he asked whether Rahul Gandhi is a B-team of Owaisi or Owaisi the B-team of Rahul Gandhi. He said that just the way Rahul Gandhi was defeated by a woman in Amethi, Owisi will also be defeated by a woman candidate in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat. Lashing at the anti-women agenda of Owaisi and the Congress, Anurag Thakur said it was the BJP which had brought the Women's Reservation Bill, scrapped the Triple Talaq and stood for the safety, rights and empowerment of women.