Cong wins 11 sarpanch seats in Karimnagar constituency

Karimnagar: Withthe victory of Congress candidates in 11 villages in the Sarpanch elections, the Congress party will work with more than double the enthusiasm to hoist the Congress party flag in the upcoming local municipal elections, said Congress party Karimnagar Parliament constituency in-charge Velichala Rajender Rao.

Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, Rajender Rao alleged that BRS and BJP had entered into a secret agreement in the Sarpanch elections, which is being exposed in every election. Union Minister Bandi Sanjay and Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar of cooperating with each other, he alleged.

He clarified that the common people in Karimnagar are facing difficulties due to their actions and they will soon put an end to them. He was angry that BRS and BJP leaders have formed an unholy alliance with the granite industry, granite quarry and sand mafia in Karimnagar constituency. Rajender Rao said said that only 9 candidates won from the BJP and BRS. Their dark pact has been exposed once again in the Sarpanch elections and that people are not in a position to trust them. BJP candidates did not contest in the Sarpanch elections where BRS was contesting in the main villages and BRS candidates did not contest where BJP candidates contested.

He said that they have created a record in the history of Karimnagar Assembly constituency by winning as Sarpanchs in villages where Congress party was not represented for the last 10 years. The party has broken the record and made 11 candidates win as Sarpanchs and that he has made them all win from the front.

Rajender Rao made it clear that in the coming days in Karimnagar constituency, they will stand behind the party ranks and will work to solve any problem that the people face. Rajender Rao suggested that the people should always repel the actions of TRS and BJP. Congress leader Anantula Ramesh participated in the press conference.



