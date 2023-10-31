Congress and BJP leaders from Uppal constituency joins in BRS

The Congress and BJP leaders from Nehru Nagar of Mallapur division in Uppal constituency have joined BRS in the presence of MLA candidate Bandari Lakshmareddy garu and BRS state leaders Ragidi Lakshmareddy garu, corporator Pannala Devender Reddy garu.

As many as 600 workers from the Congress and BJP parties voluntarily joined the BRS party and expressed their full support to Bandari Lakshmareddy after being attracted to welfare schemes of BRS.

On this occasion, Bandari Lakshmareddy garu warmly welcomed them into the party. BRS party leaders participated in a large scale.







