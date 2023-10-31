Live
- Talasani Srinivas Yadav receives warm welcome at Begumpet during campaign
- Mynampally Hanumanth Rao campaigns at East Anand Bagh, asks to votes
- Secunderabad Congress candidate Adham Santosh Kumar takes up Padayatra in Buddhanagar Division
- Congress and BJP leaders from Uppal constituency joins in BRS
- Congress releases 4th list for Rajasthan, cuts tickets of 6 MLAs, fields Gaurav Vallabh, Manvendra Singh
- BJP condemns policeman’s killing in J&K’s Baramulla
- US sues Sudhakar Ramakrishna-run SolarWinds for misleading investors before massive hack
- R.R. Swain takes over as new DGP of J&K
- PM Modi participates in event marking culmination of Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign
- Human activities making Earth’s air, soil and freshwater 'saltier': Study
Just In
Highlights
The Congress and BJP leaders from Nehru Nagar of Mallapur division in Uppal constituency have joined BRS in the presence of MLA candidate Bandari Lakshmareddy
The Congress and BJP leaders from Nehru Nagar of Mallapur division in Uppal constituency have joined BRS in the presence of MLA candidate Bandari Lakshmareddy garu and BRS state leaders Ragidi Lakshmareddy garu, corporator Pannala Devender Reddy garu.
As many as 600 workers from the Congress and BJP parties voluntarily joined the BRS party and expressed their full support to Bandari Lakshmareddy after being attracted to welfare schemes of BRS.
On this occasion, Bandari Lakshmareddy garu warmly welcomed them into the party. BRS party leaders participated in a large scale.
