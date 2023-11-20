Congress campaign vehicles damaged

Warangal: Demanding action against the BRS workers, Congress workers staged a protest at the Mills Colony Police Station here on Sunday. A group of BRS workers allegedly obstructed and damaged the campaign vehicle of the Congress Warangal East candidate Konda Surekha near the under bridge area. The Congress workers said that though their vehicle has a valid permission, the police seized the vehicle and assaulted the driver.

Following which, the Congress workers gathered at the Mills Colony PS and staged a protest. Meanwhile, Konda Surekha approached the Commissioner of Police Amber Kishore Jha to lodge a complaint. Tension prevailed for some time at the PS. However, the ACP Kishan pacified the Congress activists and released the vehicle. The police arrested a BRS worker who attacked the vehicle.

In another incident in the afternoon, Konda Surekha had an altercation with the Inthezargunj inspector Srinivas for assaulting and arresting the Congress workers of the 12th Division.