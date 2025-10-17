Congress candidate Naveen Yadav Files Nomination Jubilee Hills by-poll

Jubilee Hills Congress candidate V. Naveen Yadav submitted his nomination papers on Friday, drawing a large crowd during Telangana's vibrant traditional festivals, including Bathukamma and Bonala. The lively atmosphere was enhanced by traditional dances performed by women artists and the rhythmic beats of the Koya tribe's drums.

The event kicked off with a grand procession that started from the Yusufguda check post, making its way through Srinagar Colony before arriving at the Sheikhpet Tahsildar's office. There, Yadav filed two sets of nominations in front of Election Returning Officer P. Sairam.

He was joined by prominent figures including senior leader V. Hanumantha Rao, ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Vivek, Greater Hyderabad Mayor Gadwala Vijayalakshmi, and Congress leader Habiba Sultana. Former MP Mohammed Azharuddin, Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Yadav, Library Chairman Riyaz, and corporators C.N. Reddy and Sangeetha Yadav were also present, contributing to the significant turnout.

The event concluded with the attendance of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who extended his blessings to Naveen Yadav, further energising the spirited rally.