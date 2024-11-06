Congress Government's Special Focus on Unemployed Youth

Gadwal: An awareness seminar was organized at the Alampur Market Yard with the encouragement of former MLA and AICC Secretary Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar, focusing on employment opportunities in small-scale industries for the unemployed youth.

Chief Guests:

DCCB Chairman Mamilla Vishnuvardhan Reddy

Jogulamba Gadwal District Youth Congress President Deepak Prajna

Alampur Agricultural Market Yard Chairman Doddappa

Agricultural Market Yard Vice Chairman Pacharla Kumar

District Library Chairman Neeli Srinivasulu

Speaking at the event, DCCB Chairman Vishnuvardhan Reddy highlighted that the Congress government is fully committed to creating employment opportunities for unemployed youth in Telangana. He mentioned that special camps will be organized to provide awareness and training for young people by setting up small-scale industries and facilitating employment in the private sector. The awareness and training program on the establishment of small and medium-scale industries and employment opportunities was organized following instructions from Nagar Kurnool MP Mallu Ravi.

Jogulamba Gadwal Youth Congress District President Deepak Prajna emphasized that, despite their high educational and technical qualifications, many young men and women are held back due to a lack of proper encouragement. He advised that young people should utilize this opportunity to establish self-employment ventures, with the support of various industrialists and bankers who are willing to assist in this effort. He called for the youth from Alampur constituency attending this seminar to spread awareness among villagers and ensure that Alampur constituency leads in establishing small and medium-scale industries in Telangana.

Others in Attendance: The event was also attended by MSME Coordinator Madhusudhan Reddy, Senior PCC Congress Spokesperson Sheksha Valachari, NSUI Venkatesh, Jogul Ravi, Undavelli Mandal President Gopal, Jagannmohan Naidu, Dastagiri, Jayanna, along with other leaders, activists, and a large number of young men and women.