Congress leader challenging Bandi to take oath at temple arrested

Karimnagar: Congress leader Meneni Rohit Rao was arrested in the morning by the local police as he planned to hold a press meet at Mahashakti Temple in Chaitanyapuri Colony here on Saturday.

He alleged that there was a dark deal between the local minister Gangula Kamalakar and MP Bandi Sanjay in Karimnagar constituency and wanted to address the press at the temple after taking an oath.

His house was cordoned off by the police to prevent Rohit Rao from going to the Mahashakti temple and was placed under house arrest. So Rohit Rao brought a deity’s photo in his house and swore as a divine witness that he would not enter into any corrupt deal with Gangula Kamalakar if he contests as a Congress candidate in the upcoming Assembly elections in Karimnagar.

He demanded Bandi Sanjay to go to the Mahashakti temple in Karimnagar town and take an oath on the goddess saying there was no dark deal between the gangs and no ulterior motives either. He sought to know why Bandi Sanjay is not opening his mouth against Gangula Kamalakar, who is involved in many corrupt activities.

Rohit Rao said that he will definitely campaign to make people aware of the dark deal between Gangula Kamalakar and Bandi Sanjay. He called upon the people to recognise the dark politics of those who are deceiving the people of Karimnagar constituency and to elect a real leader in Karimnagar.

In protest against Rohit Rao’s illegal arrest, Congress leaders and Rohit Rao’s followers blocked the police vehicle and protested by lying down on the road. In the midst of this war, Rohit Rao was arrested and taken away by the police. Rohit Rao’s followers staged a protest near the two town police station.