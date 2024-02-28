Congress leader Dakareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy seeks Malkajgiri MP ticket

Senior Congress leader Dakareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy expressed his confidence in the Congress party, stating that he has been a believer for over forty years. At a press conference held at the Somajiguda Press Club on Tuesday, Reddy announced that he has applied to contest as the Malkajigiri candidate from the Congress party.

Reddy confidently proclaimed that if given the opportunity, he will win the seat and dedicate it to CM Revanth Reddy. He emphasized his hard work in previous elections and his dedication to social service programs for the past 30 years.

During the press conference, Reddy also mentioned that the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was once a member of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI). He was accompanied by fellow party leaders Sridhar Rao, Santhosh, Prakash, and Mahesh at the meeting.

Overall, Reddy's determination and commitment to serving the people through political and social endeavors were evident in his statements at the press conference.