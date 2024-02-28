  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Congress leader Dakareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy seeks Malkajgiri MP ticket

Congress leader Dakareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy seeks Malkajgiri MP ticket
x
Highlights

Senior Congress leader Dakareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy expressed his confidence in the Congress party, stating that he has been a believer for over...

Senior Congress leader Dakareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy expressed his confidence in the Congress party, stating that he has been a believer for over forty years. At a press conference held at the Somajiguda Press Club on Tuesday, Reddy announced that he has applied to contest as the Malkajigiri candidate from the Congress party.

Reddy confidently proclaimed that if given the opportunity, he will win the seat and dedicate it to CM Revanth Reddy. He emphasized his hard work in previous elections and his dedication to social service programs for the past 30 years.

During the press conference, Reddy also mentioned that the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was once a member of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI). He was accompanied by fellow party leaders Sridhar Rao, Santhosh, Prakash, and Mahesh at the meeting.

Overall, Reddy's determination and commitment to serving the people through political and social endeavors were evident in his statements at the press conference.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X