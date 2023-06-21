Jupally, Ponguleti to join Cong at Khammam Meeting

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress has thrown its doors open to all those who had left the party and want to come to the party fold. The grand old party which is now on cloud nine following its victory in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka is making all out efforts to ensure that the Khammam meeting in July not only gets huge turnout but also some important leaders like Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao join the party.



On Wednesday TPCC president Revanth Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy called on these two leaders who had recently quit BRS and held talks with them. As Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi would be attending the Khammam meeting, both these leaders will formally join the party at the meeting.

Speaking to media Revanth said the party high command has directed them to unite all anti BRS forces and they were now in the process of talking all such leaders who would like to join the Congress party.