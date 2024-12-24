Congress Party Celebrates Christmas in Gadwal District with Unity and Joy

Gadwal: Christmas celebrations were held in Gadwal district center, where Congress leaders cut a cake and exchanged Christmas greetings.

Today, Christmas festivities were celebrated at the residence of Saritha Tirupathayya in Gadwal district center under the leadership of AICC Secretary and former MLA Dr. SA Sampath Kumar. The event was attended by Gadwal constituency in-charge and former Zilla Parishad Chairperson Saritha Tirupathayya, along with other Congress leaders.

During the celebrations, they emphasized the teachings of Jesus Christ, highlighting how his messages contribute to the welfare of society. They also shared the importance of walking along the path of love, compassion, and kindness, as shown by him, and moving forward with brotherhood and mutual respect.

The event was attended by several Congress leaders, including AICC Secretary and former MLA Dr. SA Sampath Kumar, former Zilla Parishad Chairperson Saritha Tirupathayya, senior Congress leaders Shankar, Youth Congress District President Tirumal, Venkatesh, Srinu, and other Congress activists.