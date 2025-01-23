Congress policies have dried up State: MLC Kavitha

Bhongir: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha criticized CM Revanth Reddy for negligence, blaming him for the central forces gaining control of Nagarjuna Sagar Dam’s left canal and depriving Telangana farmers of irrigation water. Speaking at a press meet in Bhongir, she demanded that the state government reclaim control of the dam.

Kavitha alleged that Congress policies aimed at erasing CM KCR’s legacy had resulted in drying up 3.3 lakh acres under the Kaleshwaram project and 1.2 lakh acres under the Nagarjuna Sagar project.

She urged people to apply for schemes like Rythu Bharosa and Indiramma housing and hold Congress leaders accountable if benefits are denied.

Accusing Congress of misusing Musi River rejuvenation funds, Kavitha questioned leaders Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy for failing to secure a single medical college for Nalgonda district. She highlighted BRS’s strength, warning Congress against targeting BRS offices.

Kavitha praised CM KCR for transforming Nalgonda into a fluoride-free district and questioned delays in women’s Rs 2,500 allowances. Earlier, she performed Giri Pradakshina at Yadagirigutta temple and expressed devotion to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy.