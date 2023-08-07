Live
- India, US discuss G20 cross-border payments, global debt challenges
- Paytm Payments Services appoints S.R. Batliboi & Associates as its auditor
- Punjab and Haryana High Court stays demolition in Nuh, seeks detail of action
- Couple arrested for impersonating as IPS, IAS officers in Srinagar
- Senthil Balaji case: Supreme Court refers the question if police custody will only be within the first 15 days of remand to larger bench
- Vector bound infections MCC-district health dept to launch final assault
- Feather in the Cap for Manipal Institute of Technology
- Senior IAS officials lodged complaint against wife in Hyd
- Green Arecanut Imports, Nothing to worry CAMPCO Chief
- Dr. Sabarish Suresh Presents Dissertation on Post-Colonial India
Congress Senior leader injured at Gaddar's last rites
Senior Congress leader and former MLA A Sampath Kumar injured at the rally conducted for the last rites of departed revolutionary singer Balladeer Gaddar in the city
Sampath Kumar fell on the ground and received an injury on his hand . He was participating in the funeral. Reports said that people gathered in large numbers . Following the crowd surge, people struggled to move forward in the rally. In the melee, Sampath fell down and received an injury on his right hand. He was provided treatment immediately. He is doing well, leaders said.
