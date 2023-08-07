  • Menu
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Congress Senior leader injured at Gaddar's last rites

Highlights

Senior Congress leader and former MLA A Sampath Kumar injured at the rally conducted for the last rites of departed revolutionary singer Balladeer Gaddar in the city

Sampath Kumar fell on the ground and received an injury on his hand . He was participating in the funeral. Reports said that people gathered in large numbers . Following the crowd surge, people struggled to move forward in the rally. In the melee, Sampath fell down and received an injury on his right hand. He was provided treatment immediately. He is doing well, leaders said.

