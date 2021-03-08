Congress slams govt over suicide of Transco staff

Nampally: AICC National Spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju on Sunday criticised CM KCR and Minister KTR for their outright failure in providing jobs to the unemployed youth in Telangana and inducing suicides in beleaguered Telangana youth.

Addressing the media today at Gandhi Bhavan, Dr Sravan got emotional over the suicide of Electricity department's artisan AnkamBuchiraju, who had committed suicide, and termed KTR as a killer who has been betraying the Telangana youth with fabricated recruitment numbers for the sake of winning MLC elections at any cost.

"This is not just a suicide but, it is a murder by the Government and the KTR will be remembered as a killer of innocent unemployed youth of Telangana. Koppula Raju and Golla Naresh have also reportedly committed suicide due to failure in securing jobs in Telangana. How many more such youth have to commit suicide?," Dr Sravan asked.

The AICC leader demanded an exgratia of Rs 50 lakh to AnkamBuchiraju's family and a job to his widow in the electricity department. Buchirajuis survived by wife and a 3-year-old daughter.

According to the senior Congress party leader, all the 22,637 artisans working at TS Genco and Transco including Buchiraju,were evidently betrayed by the government as they were regularised on the basis of illegal rules violating the APSEB recruitment service rules and the standing orders under section 17B.

Before their services were regularised, they used to get around Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 consolidated salary per month. However, after the illegal regularisation, they are currently placed under Rs 9,000 to 12,000 pay scale per month which is a sheer betrayal to all of them.

As per the APSEB rules, to regularise any employee's service, the offer should not be inferior to the existing benefits. They are entitled to receive all the benefits including 240 days of half pay leaves, educational advance, festival advance, house loan advance among others, pointed out the Congress leader.