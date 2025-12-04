Congress to fill vacant TPCC working prez slot soon?

Hyderabad: Is the Congress party going to fill the vacant TPCC Working President positions soon? Though there is no clear indication of when the party will fill these positions, Telangana Congress leaders are feeling optimistic as TPCC chief B. Mahesh Kumar Goud stated in the TPCC executive committee meeting held on Tuesday at Gandhi Bhavan that the party will fill the working president posts.

The TPCC chief said, “Within a week or 10 days, we will fill the corporation and party pending positions. The working presidents need to be filled.”

One of the senior-most party leaders told The Hans India that the posts should be filled as soon as possible. “It’s already too late, and it is better if it is filled at least now,” he opined.

B. Mahesh Kumar Goud became the TPCC chief on September 15, 2024. However, he filled only a few TPCC posts, such as vice presidents and general secretaries, in June 2025. Several key positions—including working presidents, secretaries, joint secretaries, spokespersons, campaign committee chairman, affiliated unions posts, and AICC posts—still remain vacant.

Party leaders have been waiting for these positions like the Partridge bird. Despite taking charge nearly one and a half years ago, the TPCC chief has not yet filled them. However, he has reiterated that the party will fill the working presidents.

One party leader told The Hans India, “I am not sure in this regard, as the party seems to believe there is no need for working presidents in ruling states. I don’t know in what context the TPCC chief made this statement.”

The former TPCC working presidents are Mohammed Azharuddin, Dr. J. Geetha Reddy, T. Jagga Reddy, M. Anjan Kumar Yadav, and B. Mahesh Kumar Goud. B. Mahesh Kumar Goud was promoted as TPCC chief and also became an MLC, while Mohammed Azharuddin became a minister in Revanth Reddy’s cabinet.

Party leaders such as Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, C. Rohin Reddy, and many others were expecting appointments to the working president positions.