Congress to implead in Supreme Court petition against High Court stay on BC quota

The Congress party is likely to be impleaded as a party alongside the State Government in the special leave petition being filed in the Supreme Court...

The Congress party is likely to be impleaded as a party alongside the State Government in the special leave petition being filed in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s stay on the 42% BC reservation in local body elections.

TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud said he had briefed AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge on the recent developments regarding the implementation of the enhanced BC reservation in local body elections and the High Court’s interim order against the increase in quota for backward communities.

The AICC President offered suggestions to address the legal issues at the earliest. The possibility of Congress being impleaded in the petition was also discussed, and a decision on this will be taken soon. Some senior Congress leaders are expected to be impleaded in the petition seeking enhancement of the BC quota in the Apex Court.

Responding to a question, the State Congress head ruled out any differences between Congress leaders and ministers, adding that occasional communication gaps could be the main reason for minor differences among ministers.

