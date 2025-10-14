Live
- Infosys Kicks Off Annual Appraisals as Employees Anticipate Long-Overdue Salary Hikes in 2026
- Cong backs Sharjeel Imam's bid to contest Bihar polls, says many with charges contested before
- Google Announces $10 Billion Investment in Data Center and AI Projects in Andhra Pradesh
- BJP’s Nishikant Dubey Rebukes Pakistan at UN Over Atrocities Against Afghan Children
- Samsung to offer stock compensation to employees
- As winter approaches, Delhi's air quality continues to deteriorate
- TN Assembly begins winter session amid political tensions
- AP govt to sign MoU with Google for setting up data centre
- Kumble lauds 'clinical and consistent' Team India fow series sweep over WI
- Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (October 14, 2025): Claim Free Emotes, Pets & Rewards
Congress to implead in Supreme Court petition against High Court stay on BC quota
The Congress party is likely to be impleaded as a party alongside the State Government in the special leave petition being filed in the Supreme Court...
The Congress party is likely to be impleaded as a party alongside the State Government in the special leave petition being filed in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s stay on the 42% BC reservation in local body elections.
TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud said he had briefed AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge on the recent developments regarding the implementation of the enhanced BC reservation in local body elections and the High Court’s interim order against the increase in quota for backward communities.
The AICC President offered suggestions to address the legal issues at the earliest. The possibility of Congress being impleaded in the petition was also discussed, and a decision on this will be taken soon. Some senior Congress leaders are expected to be impleaded in the petition seeking enhancement of the BC quota in the Apex Court.
Responding to a question, the State Congress head ruled out any differences between Congress leaders and ministers, adding that occasional communication gaps could be the main reason for minor differences among ministers.