Congress will win 70 to 75% seats in MPTC, ZPTC elections: Mallu Ravi

Hyderabad: Buoyed by Congress success in recent panchayat elections, the party is targeting the upcoming Mandal Parishad and Zilla Parishad elections.

Speaking to media persons in New Delhi, Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi exuded confidences the Congress party will win in approximately 70 to 75% of the seats in MPTC and ZPTC elections. The people will also ensure victory for the ruling party in the Mandal Parishads and Zilla Parishads, thereby delivering a blow to the BRS party, he said.

“When I informed Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi about this, she was very happy. Priyanka Gandhi expressed her satisfaction with the Congress party’s performance in Telangana in Sarpanch elections, the government’s functioning, and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s performance. Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed his satisfaction with these results”, he said.

Speaking to the media in Delhi on Saturday along with Mahabubabad MP Balaram Naik, Mallu Ravi said that the criticisms leveled by BRS and BJP leaders are actually benefiting Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. “We consider these election results as a referendum on our governance.

The people are expressing satisfaction with the schemes introduced by the Congress party. From now on, in any election, the people will support the Congress party”, he said.