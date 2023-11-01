Cong’s Jaipal Reddy, two BJP corporators join BRS

Karimnagar: Kotha Jaipal Reddy, who is being promoted as the candidate of the Congress party, left the party and joined the BRS before the Congress candidate for Karimnagar was finalised.

Apart from this, two BJP corporators Marri Bhavana and Kachu Ravi, BJP leader Marri Satish and other ranks also joined the BRS.

Minister Gangula Kamalakar along with new entrants from the BJP and Congress leaders met with CM KCR at Telangana Bhawan in Hyderabad. Speaking on this occasion, the leaders said that they will do their best to participate in the development of Karimnagar in the coming days along with working for the party.