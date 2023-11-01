Live
- AP governor presents YSR achievement awards, says he is happy to give awards
- Heartfelt Karwa Chauth Wishes and Quotes to Strengthen Your Love Bond
- All govt schools to be provided with free water and electricity from today: CM announces
- Shooter Shriyanka finishes 4th, wins Olympic quota for India
- Apollo Cancer Centres introduces fastest and most precise Breast Cancer Diagnosis
- World Jellyfish Day 2023: Date, history and significance
- Diwali 2023: Deepavali History, Meaning and History of the Festival of Lights
- Vidit crushes Niemann to join pack of leaders
- Cong will win all assembly seats in joint Nizamabad district
- Hyd-based school team on study tour at Paramita School
Cong’s Jaipal Reddy, two BJP corporators join BRS
Karimnagar: Kotha Jaipal Reddy, who is being promoted as the candidate of the Congress party, left the party and joined the BRS before the Congress candidate for Karimnagar was finalised.
Apart from this, two BJP corporators Marri Bhavana and Kachu Ravi, BJP leader Marri Satish and other ranks also joined the BRS.
Minister Gangula Kamalakar along with new entrants from the BJP and Congress leaders met with CM KCR at Telangana Bhawan in Hyderabad. Speaking on this occasion, the leaders said that they will do their best to participate in the development of Karimnagar in the coming days along with working for the party.
