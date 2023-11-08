Cong’s Pranav conducts campaign in Huzurabad

Karimnagar: Congress candidate Vodithala Pranav who campaigned in Narsingapur village of Veenavanka mandal on Tuesday was warmly welcomed by the people of the village by clapping drums and dancing.



Speaking on the occasion he said that he is one among the people and want to be cherished like a son in their house and share their hardships. He questioned what the Telangana State government has done to the people after ruling the state for ten years. He said that it is ironic that after Congress manifesto promised to give LPG cylinder at 500, the BRS announced to give it at Rs 400. Why the BRS remembered the LPG issue for the last ten years, remembered now, he said. Pranav said that Congress victory in Telangana iss a gift to Sonia Gandhi. He said that only the Congress party has the philosophy of fulfilling the promises. He said that he will take the responsibility of discussing every scheme introduced by the Congress party at people’s house.

He said that in the manifesto prepared by the Congress party, women have been given a lot of importance. He mentioned that a youth development scheme of 5 lakh rupees is created for the education of young men and women.