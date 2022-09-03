Constable dies of electrocution

Kothakota: Srinivasulu, a 2012 batch constable in the dog squad of the Vanaparthi district military office, was accidentally electrocuted when he came in contact with an electric fence laid for wild boars near his field in Kanayapalli village on Friday night. He died on the spot.

On receipt of news, District SP K Apoorva Rao went to the government hospital in the district headquarters and paid tributes to the departed soul and consoled his family members. A financial assistance of Rs 20,000 was given for the funeral. Srinivas is survived his wife and two sons.

Later, the SP ordered Reserve Inspector Jagan to carry out the funeral rites with police honours. The funeral was held held in his native village Kanayapalli in Kothakota mandal.

The SP said that the death of Srinivasulu was very unfortunate. He helped solve many a case and earned a good reputation as a disciplined employee who worked with dedication, she recalled. She assured that the police would stand by his family in all their needs.

Police officials, colleagues, friends and relatives attended the final procession in large numbers.