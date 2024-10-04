Constable Suspended for Aiding Illegal Transportation of PDS Rice: District SP T. Srinivas Rao

Gadwal: Constable R. Krishnayya, PC: 2258, serving at the Ieej Police Station in Jogulamba Gadwal district, has been suspended for irresponsibly aiding the illegal transportation of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice.

Following an internal investigation, it was confirmed that Krishnayya had been assisting those involved in the unlawful transportation of PDS rice. Consequently, as per TSCS (CC&A) Rules and departmental disciplinary regulations, District Superintendent of Police (SP) T. Srinivas Rao issued suspension orders on Friday.

The SP emphasized that the police department closely monitors the performance and conduct of its officers in society and will not tolerate any misconduct by those serving in the police force.