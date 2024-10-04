  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Constable Suspended for Aiding Illegal Transportation of PDS Rice: District SP T. Srinivas Rao

Constable Suspended for Aiding Illegal Transportation of PDS Rice: District SP T. Srinivas Rao
x
Highlights

Constable R. Krishnayya, PC: 2258, serving at the Ieej Police Station in Jogulamba Gadwal district, has been suspended for irresponsibly aiding the illegal transportation of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice.

Gadwal: Constable R. Krishnayya, PC: 2258, serving at the Ieej Police Station in Jogulamba Gadwal district, has been suspended for irresponsibly aiding the illegal transportation of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice.

Following an internal investigation, it was confirmed that Krishnayya had been assisting those involved in the unlawful transportation of PDS rice. Consequently, as per TSCS (CC&A) Rules and departmental disciplinary regulations, District Superintendent of Police (SP) T. Srinivas Rao issued suspension orders on Friday.

The SP emphasized that the police department closely monitors the performance and conduct of its officers in society and will not tolerate any misconduct by those serving in the police force.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick