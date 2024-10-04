Live
- India’s foreign exchange reserves cross $700 billion for first time
- Indian specialists to solidify workforce on Russian construction sites
- Essar Energy Transition welcomes UK government's backing of HPP1 project
- Anita Dongre Unveils a Special Barbie Doll in Midnight Bloom Lehenga for Diwali
- President Murmu urges tribal community to prioritise education of children
- Praveen Raj Demands Price, Transparency to Curb Exploitation in Private Hospitals
- Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Temple Committee Oath-Taking Ceremony Attended by Key Leaders.
- Jogulamba Gadwal District Must Lead in Every Health Program: DMHO Dr. Siddappa
- Constable Suspended for Aiding Illegal Transportation of PDS Rice: District SP T. Srinivas Rao
- Dr. SA Sampath Kumar Promises Recognition for Congress Workers at Jogulamba Temple Committee Swearing-In Ceremony.
Gadwal: Constable R. Krishnayya, PC: 2258, serving at the Ieej Police Station in Jogulamba Gadwal district, has been suspended for irresponsibly aiding the illegal transportation of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice.
Following an internal investigation, it was confirmed that Krishnayya had been assisting those involved in the unlawful transportation of PDS rice. Consequently, as per TSCS (CC&A) Rules and departmental disciplinary regulations, District Superintendent of Police (SP) T. Srinivas Rao issued suspension orders on Friday.
The SP emphasized that the police department closely monitors the performance and conduct of its officers in society and will not tolerate any misconduct by those serving in the police force.
