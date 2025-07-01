Constitute mandal-level price fixation committees: Bhatti to babus

Hyderabad: In view of the construction of Indiramma houses, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu emphasized that essential construction materials like cement, steel, bricks, and sand must be made readily available to the general public. He directed that price fixation committees be formed at the mandal (block) level to determine the prices. On Monday, a Revenue Resource Mobilization meeting was held at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat, attended by ministers and Sub-Committee members Uttam Kumar Reddy and Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

The group of ministers first reviewed the progress made on decisions taken during the previous meeting, department-wise. One of the key decisions taken earlier was to ensure that sand is available to the general public across the state.

In line with that, officials informed the meeting that 20 sand sale centers have been established. The sub-committee members advised officials to expedite the setup of more such centers across the state, especially in market yards and government lands, to ensure widespread access to sand. The group of ministers also discussed the steps needed to speed up the resolution of Layout Regularization Scheme (LRS) applications.

Officials suggested that revising (increasing) the basic land values in Sub-Registrar offices might encourage more applicants to come forward.

The meeting also reviewed initiatives aimed at enabling tribals to operate sand quarries directly in agency areas, without any middlemen. The Deputy Chief Minister and Sub-Committee Chairman instructed officials to explore ways to enhance revenue without imposing any additional tax burden on the public.

He also directed that the Chief Secretary should conduct daily reviews of the decisions made by the Revenue Resource Mobilization Sub-Committee. He urged departments to show tangible progress on all matters discussed in the sub-committee and advised officials to contact him directly if they encounter any obstacles so that file movements can be expedited.