Contempt plea in Telangana High Court against DGP, CP & 28 other IPS officers for disobeying SC orders

Hyderabad: A contempt petition was filed in the Telangana High Court on Thursday against Director-General of Police Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad CP CV Anand and 28 other IPS officers for wilfully using the black film on the windscreens and safety glasses of their vehicles.



The plea was filed by T Dhangopal Rao (51), law student and public interest judicial activist of Bahadurpura. He stated that the Supreme Court has directed to prohibit use of black films of any VLT percentage or any other material on safety glasses, windscreens (front and rear) and side glasses of all vehicles throughout the country. It said the State Home secretary, DGP / Commissioner of Police of the respective States/centre shall ensure compliance with this direction.

The petitioner alleged that the police are not taking any steps to comply with the SC judgment. He wanted Anjani Kumar, Anand, CP Cyberabad Stephen Ravindra, CP Rachakonda DS Chauhan, and 26 other IPS officers punished under Section 10 to 12 of the Contempt of Courts Act, for wilfully violating and disobeying the SC directions. The plea may come up before the Chief Justice division bench soon.

YS Viveka's wife files plea in HC not to grant bail to accused

The High Court single bench of Justice Chillakur Sumalatha on Thursday heard the bail petition of YS Viveka murder case accused-2 Sunil Yadav.

YS Saubhagyamma, wife of the late YS Vivekananda Reddy, filed an implead petition, objecting to the bail plea of Yadav and said it should not be granted.

She mentioned that if bail is granted to the accused at the trial stage, there is a possibility of influencing the witnesses. The court said it will hear the arguments on February 27. The CBI is also likely to file a petition objecting to Yadav's bail Plea.

The case was adjourned to February 27.