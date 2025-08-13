Contractors stop supplies to Gurukul hostels

Karimnagar: The local contractors have stopped supplying grocery items to Gurukul schools in the district following the government’s decision to engage corporate companies for the same across the State.

Local small contractors are expressing concern as the State government has invited tenders from corporate companies to supply essential commodities to welfare hostels. For the past 11 years, hundreds of families have been earning a living by supplying vegetables, fruits, chicken, mutton and eggs to Gurukul Schools through local farmers. About 15 contractors have been continuously supplying vegetables, fruits, chicken, mutton and eggs to the hostels in the joint Karimnagar district since the welfare hostels were opened.

Keeping in mind the children studying in the hostel whose bills have not been received on time, they are being supplied with essential food items.

Recently, conspiracies are being made to hand over tenders to corporate companies while ignoring them, and many vegetable farmers, supply workers and contractors are losing their jobs.

They have been supplying vegetables, fruits and meat on time, without any problems and without putting pressure on the government or on the bills they have to pay.

Concerns are being expressed across the state over this issue. The government has made changes to the tender process in an attempt to bring in a new policy and has made complaints to higher authorities about the situation where contractors who have been operating for years with the provision of paying EMD in lakhs are unable to pay EMD in lakhs.

There is a risk that the students in the welfare hostels will starve to death as the vegetables, fruits and meat supplied to the welfare hostels are being stopped and ready to hit the streets, recognizing the loss to the contractors, workers and farmers.

The parents of the students and social workers are requesting the government to consider their request to do justice immediately.

As part of this, they made a representation to the district Collector three days ago and since there was no response, they have stopped the supply of vegetables, fruits, chicken, mutton and eggs to welfare hostels across the state from Monday.

If this happens, there is a risk that the students staying in welfare hostels will not be able to eat and will end up on the streets. The contractors are demanding that justice be done to them immediately.

The State President of (TGPA), Telangana Gurukul Parents Association, Ambala Prabhakar told The Hans India that the government should immediately open its eyes and take steps to ensure that quality vegetables, fruits, eggs and meat are provided to the students studying in welfare Gurukuls, and the problems of the contractors supplying them should be resolved and the problem should not be escalated.