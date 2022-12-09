Cops foil YS Sharmila's hunger strike at Tank Bund, detained
Highlights
- The police claim that there was no official permission for YSRTP chief to hold hunger strike
- Along with Sharmila few others were also detained who tried to obstruct police on duty
Hyderabad: The police interfered with YSRTP president Sharmila's fast-unto-death against the TRS administration after she was denied permission for her padayatra. Since there was no permission for the fast, it was interrupted. The police detained Sharmila, who was conducting a hunger strike in front of Ambedkar's statue in Tank Bund.
She was then forcibly driven off in a police vehicle. The protesters who attempted to obstruct her were pushed aside and arrested.
Speaking on the occasion, Sharmila claimed that KCR has ruined democracy once again. KCR has a history of making mistakes, and this is the beginning of his downfall, according to her. On the other hand, Sharmila is likely to have a lawsuit filed against her.
