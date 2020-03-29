Corona claims first death in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana reported its first Covid-19 death on Saturday. A 74-year-old man from Nampally with history of diabetes and cardiac-related ailments died on Friday morning, while undergoing treatment at Global hospital, Lakdikapul, in the city.

Telangana Health authorities took possession of the body and conducted Covid-19 test, which came out positive on Saturday. The Nampally resident went to New Delhi on March 14 and returned to Hyderabad three days later.

On March 20, he developed fever and his family shifted him to the hospital. Meanwhile, his family members have been shifted to isolation ward and their samples are being analysed to check if they were also infected with the virus.

In a gap of two days, the number of positive cases increased by 20 bringing it to 65 and a lion's share of it has been contributed by four infected families.

Two persons (both above 60 years of age) from the Old City and Quthbullapur, who went to New Delhi for attending a religious programme, tested positive and also infected their family members. Thus, six members from the Old City and four members from Quthbullapur tested positive to the virus.

Also, three members from Domalguda (a doctor couple and the mother of male doctor) and three members of a trader's family from Secunderabad (husband, wife and daughter) all tested positive to the virus. The total number of cases in TS has now touched 65.

Elaborating details at a press meet on Saturday, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that there is also one good news in the midst of all these developments.

Meanwhile, tests done on 10 patients came out negative, he said, adding that as per protocol, the second test would be done on them in a gap of 24 hours and if it comes negative, they would be discharged later, he said.

He also said that the number of people in home quarantine had come down to 13,000 in the state and the numbers will fall down in next few days after many of them would have completed the 14-day incubation period.