Corona update: 163 fresh positive cases, 2 deaths in Telangana

Telangana recorded 163 fresh positive cases and two deaths in a single day taking the overall tally to 2,97,113 and the fatality count went up to 1,622 with two persons dying of the virus in the last 24 hours. And the total recoveries touched 2,93,791 with the recovery of 101 persons in a day. At present, there are 1,700 active cases out of which 658 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, around 24,920 tests were conducted including 10,964 on primary contacts and 2,990 on secondary contacts. However, the results of 163 samples turned positive and the reports of 637 are pending. So far, 83,85,870 tests have been conducted since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 31 from GHMC, 12 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 7 each from Mancherial, Warangal Urban, 6 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Rajanna Sircilla and Sangareddy, 5 each from Adilabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Peddapalli, 4 each from Jagtial, Nizamabad, Suryapet, Vikarabad and Warangal Rural, 3 each from Jangaon, Khammam, Mahabubnagar and Nirmal, 2 each from Kamareddy, Medak, Siddipet and Yadadri Bhongir, one each from Jogulamba Gadwal, Mahabubabad, Mulugu and Nagarkurnool, zero cases from Wanaparthy and Narayanpet.