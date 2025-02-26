Corporator Koppula Lathanarasimha Reddy Leads Celebrations at Shiva Temple in Sahara Estates

Hyderabad – GHMC Deputy Floor Leader and Corporator Koppula Lathanarasimha Reddy, accompanied by his family, visited the Shiva temple in Sahara Estates to perform special puja programs. During the occasion, he expressed his deep connection to the temple, which he has worshipped since childhood, and shared his heartfelt wishes for the happiness and joy of all residents in his division.

The Corporator announced extensive preparations made for the ancient Veeranna Gutta temple in Hayat Nagar. Improvements include safe access for vehicles from the national highway to the temple, with the addition of saffron arches and electric lights to ensure a smooth experience for devotees during night visits.

In light of the upcoming Shivaratri festivities, he detailed the arrangements for a night of devotion featuring songs and bhajans beginning at 8:00 PM. Koppula Lathanarasimha Reddy highlighted his commitment to the vigil at Veeranna Gutta, where he has been actively involved for the past two years, and reiterated his dedication to making this year’s event grander.

The Corporator expressed gratitude to members of various colony welfare associations, the Veeranna Gutta Shivalayam Seva Samiti, and numerous workers and supporters who contributed to the efforts. He emphasized the collaborative spirit that has helped ensure that all arrangements are in place, allowing devotees to participate without any inconveniences.