Live
- Effective DIY Face Masks for Acne-Prone Skin: Natural Remedies to Combat Breakouts
- ISL 2024-25: FC Goa is best team in league according to me, says Punjab FC head coach Dilmperis
- Brentford's Justin Cochrane joins Tuchel’s England coaching staff
- Govt committed to making housing accessible for all: Piyush Goyal
- Kejriwal wants to control Punjab, be undercover CM: Oppn parties
- ASEAN Future Forum 2025: Leaders discuss geo-political challenges
- Gold Heist Busted: Mangaluru Police Nab Key Accused, Recover Stolen Gold
- Whoever touches CM Siddaramaiah will be reduced to ashes: Karnataka Minister
- ICC clears Australian spinner Matt Kuhnemann’s bowling action
- Startup booster: Wipro commits $200 mn to VC arm Wipro Ventures
Just In
Corporator Koppula Lathanarasimha Reddy Leads Celebrations at Shiva Temple in Sahara Estates
GHMC Deputy Floor Leader and Corporator Koppula Lathanarasimha Reddy, accompanied by his family, visited the Shiva temple in Sahara Estates to perform special puja programs. During the occasion, he expressed his deep connection to the temple, which he has worshipped since childhood, and shared his heartfelt wishes for the happiness and joy of all residents in his division.
Hyderabad – GHMC Deputy Floor Leader and Corporator Koppula Lathanarasimha Reddy, accompanied by his family, visited the Shiva temple in Sahara Estates to perform special puja programs. During the occasion, he expressed his deep connection to the temple, which he has worshipped since childhood, and shared his heartfelt wishes for the happiness and joy of all residents in his division.
The Corporator announced extensive preparations made for the ancient Veeranna Gutta temple in Hayat Nagar. Improvements include safe access for vehicles from the national highway to the temple, with the addition of saffron arches and electric lights to ensure a smooth experience for devotees during night visits.
In light of the upcoming Shivaratri festivities, he detailed the arrangements for a night of devotion featuring songs and bhajans beginning at 8:00 PM. Koppula Lathanarasimha Reddy highlighted his commitment to the vigil at Veeranna Gutta, where he has been actively involved for the past two years, and reiterated his dedication to making this year’s event grander.
The Corporator expressed gratitude to members of various colony welfare associations, the Veeranna Gutta Shivalayam Seva Samiti, and numerous workers and supporters who contributed to the efforts. He emphasized the collaborative spirit that has helped ensure that all arrangements are in place, allowing devotees to participate without any inconveniences.